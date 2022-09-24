Green Bay Packers Lose Starting Wide Receiver to Injured List

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers are very slim at the wide receiver position and things just got worse.

Packers starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins has now been placed on the injured reserved list and wont be returning any time soon.

With the IR designation, Watkins will not be able to return until at least October 23 against Washington.

Through two games, Watkins leads the Packers in receiving yards with 111 and had a breakout game against the Bears in which he snagged 93 yards receiving.

The wide receiver issue has long plagued Green Bay over the last few years and once again they will have to overcome the challenges of being low on depth.

The one thing that works in their favor is they have one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game in Aaron Rodgers and they will have to lean on him to make up for the absences.

The Green Bay Packers face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 3 battle of two Super Bowl contending teams.

