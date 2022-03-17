Green Bay Packers Trade Star WR to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers have been busy this off season and with the news last week that Aaron Rodgers was coming back, everyone assumed that the band was back together.

Well, not so fast.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers are trading star wide receiver Devante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders will receive the All-Pro wideout and sign him to a five year extension, while the Packers will get the Raiders 2022 first and second picks in return which includes this years 22nd overall selection.

It is going to be very interesting to see how the fan base in Green Bay along with Aaron Rodgers react to the news of the trade, because it comes as a bit of a surprise to some.

That said, ESPN's Rob Demovsky is reporting that Rodgers was aware that Adams wanted to go elsewhere.

Many believed that after the Packers put the franchise tag on Adams that they would work out a long term deal by the July deadline but instead he is traded away in what seems to be a "all in" year for the Packers.

Of course now, the Packers must go after a veteran wide receiver like Jarvis Landry, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, AJ Green or Odell Beckham Jr.

For more information on the Green Bay Packers, their current roster and news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.

