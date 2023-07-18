Green Bay Packers Working Out Intriguing Veteran Quarterback

It's not breaking news that the Packers have a lack of experience at the game's most important position.

While the team has avoided adding a big-name veteran the likes of Carson Wentz or Teddy Bridgewater as of yet, they are bringing in one veteran for a workout this week.

Per Pro Football Talk, recent USFL MVP QB Alex McGough will work out for the Packers this week after wrapping up another title season just a few short weeks ago.

The Packers of course have Jordan Love as the starter, and currently have both Danny Etling and Sean Clifford on the roster. Clifford was drafted by the Packers in the 5th round of this year's draft out of Penn State.

Per the article:

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that McGough is working out for the Packers on Tuesday. McGough was named the MVP of the USFL after throwing for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns while piloting Birmingham to its second straight USFL title.

USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars Getty Images loading...

It's not the first NFL shot for McGough, who has spent time in the league with the Seahawks, Texans, and Jaguars.

We'll see if the Tuesday workout amounts to a signing at least for training camp and perhaps beyond.

While the Packers may very well have their starter long-term in Jordan Love, the backup quarterback position very much remains up for grabs in titletown.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports