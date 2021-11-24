Guitar sensation and multi-platinum artist Steve Vai is coming to the District in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vai is kicking the new year off with a massive tour that will take him and his acclaimed band around the world. This is the Inviolate Tour features several fan experiences. Let's start with tickets.

Tickets for Steve Vai go on sale Friday, September 17th, 2021, at 10:00 am. The cost ranges from $43 to $79.

EVO Experience VIP will go on sale on September 15, 2021. There's a variety of EVO Experience offerings, dependent upon tier purchased, include signed JEM Jr. guitars; an invitation to a pre-show group Q&A, meet-and-greet, a photo with Steve Vai, soundcheck viewing access; a guided tour of Steve's instruments and gear; exclusive merchandise; commemorative VIP laminates and access to premium tickets.

“A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.” ~ Steve Vai

Vai's long-tenured ensemble members will join him on the world tour including Dave Weiner (guitar/keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).

