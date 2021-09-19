Harrisburg Has The Best South Dakota Football Crowd in AAA

South Dakota has produced some really great football players over the years and within the state, fans and communities love their high school teams.

That said, we aren't known for having the craziest or largest football crowds in the country, but that doesn't mean some places aren't rocking.

Get our free mobile app

In some classes throughout the state of South Dakota there may be debate over who has the best crowd, but in Class 11AAA, there is no debate, that title goes to Harrisburg High School.

There is no doubt about it, Harrisburg High School has the best football crowd in AAA and it isn't even close.

Out west, the Rapid schools have been irrelevant in football, which makes it hard for the students or the community to really rally consistently.

Harrisburg on the other hand has continued to grow, continued to get better at football and even has a University of Minnesota commit at quarterback only adding to the interest and intrigue.

It has to be a very special time for that football program and that community and they all deserve to give themselves a pat on the back for getting to this point.

So if you get a chance to make it out to Harrisburg this Fall for a football game, make sure and enjoy the best atmosphere in all of AAA.