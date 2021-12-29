Harrisburg High Speed Chase Ends With K-9 Finding Man After Crash

Just south of Sioux Falls, Lincoln County Deputies attempted to stop an unplated black GMC Yukon for a traffic violation. The man fled which led to a high-speed chase.

The Lincoln County, South Dakota Deputies reported on their Facebook page that on Tuesday night they encountered a GMC leaving a high burglary area near the Harrisburg exit on 273rd St.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD via Facebook

The GMC refused to stop and sped off at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated by deputies. The South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit as it continued through rural areas near Tea and Lennox.

Get our free mobile app

The pursuit continued for several miles at high speeds in Turner County. The GMC eventually lost control and rolled into a field near the intersection of 281st St & 462nd Ave.

The male driver then fled from deputies on foot. A K-9 with the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The K-9 was able to track the suspect hiding out in the field.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD via Facebook

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies subsequently transported the suspect to the Minnehaha County Jail.

The 39-year-old male suspect from Sioux Falls was booked in on charges of aggravated eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing, driving while suspended, and multiple other charges stemming from the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash portion of the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office was assisted in this apprehension by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lennox PD, Worthing PD, Turner County SO, Lincoln County Emergency Management, Lennox Ambulance, Chancellor FD, and Dave’s Towing.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: