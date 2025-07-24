The Harrisburg Tiger football program hasn't won a State Title since the 2021 season, but they've been consistently in the title conversation each and every year since.

Coach Brandon White once again leads the program this Fall, and it's safe to say that the Tigers have the weaponry once again to compete for a 11AAA State Title.

The coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien recently to preview the season ahead and the roster turnover that comes with every offseason.

First, here are Coach White's comments on the offseason thus far:

The Harrisburg Tiger program has been consistent in drawing big numbers every year, and that hasn't changed:

Every year, there are certain positions that will have turnover. This year, it's the offensive line for the Tigers:

Lastly, Harrisburg opens the season with a marquee test against O'Gorman at home. Here's Coach White's thoughts on the rivalry and the overall schedule this season:

The Tigers and Knights meet on Friday, August 29th in the opener, a 6:00 start time.

Harrisburg will open the road portion of their schedule week two when they travel to take on Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday, September 6th.

For a look at the schedule, and to follow along with the Tigers this season, visit GoBound SD!

