Have You Had the ‘Best Sandwich’ in All of South Dakota?

There are a million ways to qualify what makes one sandwich better than another, but a recent article from Espresso Communication has highlighted the best overall sandwich in every state.

South Dakota's best not only hits near home, but it is uniquely local to the State as well.

The best of the best in SD belongs to the Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings.

You guessed it. The Sandwich is the namesake of the eatery:

South Dakota – The Pheasant Restaurant

There’s a lot of history behind South Dakota’s favorite sandwich. During World War II, the “Pheasant Canteen” USO in Aberdeen would serve pheasant salad sandwiches—chopped game bird, hard-boiled eggs, onion, celery, pickle relish and mayo. The pheasant is the state’s most popular game bird, so it makes sense. The fittingly-named Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings makes their version with apple, cranberry, pecans and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread.

You can sign me up for unique eats any time. It is also awesome that a great place with a unique sandwich got the recognition, as most states on the list have rather generic winners.

I think I've found my next pre-game meal before taking in a Jacks game in Brookings.

Source: Best Place to Eat a Sandwich in Every State - MSN