Here’s How Our Area College VB Teams Have Fared This Season

Volleyball season is underway in our area, and it's time for an update on how the big four college programs in our area have performed thus far.

First, we start with the USD Coyote Volleyball program, who are out to a tremendous 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming at home in Vermillion against 3rd ranked Louisville.

Four of the program's wins this season have come in straight sets, and they next face Denver at home on Saturday, a 4:45 start before facing North Dakota State on the road Tuesday at 7pm.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits aren't out to as strong of a start as USD, as they are currently in the midst of a 4 match losing skid and have a 6-7 overall record.

The Jacks face off with Omaha on Saturday in Brookings, a 1:00 start time, and they are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to face North Dakota for a 7:00pm first serve.

As for our programs local here to the Sioux Empire, Augustana is 10-2 overall, but have dropped 2 of their last 3 matches. The Vikings will look to regain their footing tonight when they take on #9 Minnesota Duluth on the road at 6pm. After that matchup, they stay on the road in Minnesota for a matchup with #4 St. Cloud State on Saturday at 2pm.

Lastly, the USF Cougars after a 1-3 start, have rebounded to win 6 of their last 7 matches, and are also in action tonight when they take on Bemidji State on the road, a 6pm start time. Similarly to Augie, it's another road game in Minnesota on Saturday for the Cougars, who take on Crookston at 2pm to round out the weekend slate.

That's the latest update on our area college volleyball programs, and all four have an opportunity to prove they belong in the week ahead as the season nears its midway point.