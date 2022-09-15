Here’s the Week 3 South Dakota College Football Schedule

Here&#8217;s the Week 3 South Dakota College Football Schedule

You can never get enough college football. As we head in to week 3 of the season, South Dakota has a mixed bag of teams as far as performances go.

There are several undefeated teams, several ranked teams, and a few still looking for their first win of the season.

Here is the complete South Dakota college football schedule for this weekend:

Butler @ South Dakota State - 6pm

Cal Poly @ South Dakota - 1pm

Augustana @ MSU Moorhead - 12p

USF @ Concordia St. Paul - 6:30p

Black Hills State @ Chadron State College - 6p

Minnesota State @ Northern State - 6p

South Dakota Mines @ Colorado Mesa - 1p

Dakota State @ Waldorf - 4p

Dordt @ Dakota Wesleyan - 1p

Midland University @ Mount Marty - 1p

Presentation @ Mayville State - 2p

There's the complete slate of action for this weekend ahead for area college football programs.

As always, it will surely be fun to watch as several teams vie to climb higher in the respective rankings as we approach mid-season.

