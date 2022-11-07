Here’s Who Each Area Basketball Program Faces to Open Season

Here&#8217;s Who Each Area Basketball Program Faces to Open Season

The College Basketball season has arrived, and all of our area programs are geared up and ready to begin the 2022-23 season.

Tonight, the USD Men travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers to open the new era under Eric Peterson.

Similarly, the USD Women are also in action, and will start the Kayla Karius era of Coyote Women's Basketball by playing host to Midland University tonight in Vermillion. The men's game tips at 7:30 from Madison, while the Women get going a bit earlier at 7pm.

Here is the complete schedule for our area programs in their first games of the season:

Men's Basketball

USD @ Wisconsin - 7:30pm

SDSU @ Akron - 6pm

Augustana vs. Arkansas at Monticello (Friday, Nov. 11th @ 3pm)

USF vs. Southern Nazarene (Saturday, Nov. 12th @ 11am)

Women's Basketball

Midland @ USD - 7pm

Creighton @ SDSU - 7pm

Augustana vs. Fort Hays State (Friday, Nov. 11th @ 5:30pm)

USF vs. Missouri Western (Friday, Nov. 11th @ 7:30pm)

It's just about time to tip off the 2022-23 season of College Basketball for our area programs. Be sure to visit each program's official site listed below for information as well as tickets for this season!

Sources: GoAugieGoYotesGoJacks, and USF Cougars

Filed Under: Augie, Augustana, Basketball, cbb, College Basketball, hoops, NSIC, opener, SDSU, season opener, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Summit League, USD, USF
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
