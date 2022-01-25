Hey Kids, Join the Sioux Falls Skyforce ‘Read to Achieve’ Program

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have always been a great part of the Sioux Falls community and they continue to give back every single year.

The Sioux Falls Skyorce are offering their FREE 'Read to Achieve' program to kids throughout the Sioux Empire.

It gives kids in the area a chance to read 500 minutes and receive a FREE ticket to an upcoming Skyforce game as long as they do so by March 4, 2022.

Here is the information provided by the Sioux Falls Skyforce on their awesome reading program.

Vern Eide Mitsubishi and the Skyforce are proud to bring Read to Achieve to the Sioux Falls! Reading is one of the most beneficial activities for children who’s minds are growing and developing. Reading is proven to develop creativity skills, improve concentration levels, support cognitive development, and improve social skills in children. Which is why the Skyforce and Vern Eide Mitsubishi are so excited to reward children in Sioux Falls with a free game ticket when they read! Please download the bookmark, track your minutes reading, and once you’ve reached 500 minutes redeem your bookmark for a free ticket for March 4th when the Skyforce take on the Texas Legends!

To sign up and download the FREE form, you can click here.

For more information on this cool reading program with the Sioux Falls Skyofrce, their current roster and upcoming games, you can visit their team website.