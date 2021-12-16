Hoophall Central This Weekend at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
With no Sioux Falls Skyforce, Augustana University, or the University of Sioux Falls basketball home games this weekend, you won't be left without your hoops.
Beginning Friday, December 17 the Sanford Pentagon will be hosting the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Hoophall Central.
This two-day event will feature an elite level of high school talent from around the country. Eight states will be represented with teams to play on Heritage Court. Below is the weekend schedule:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17
4:30 PM Boys - Minneapolis North High School, MN vs. Simeon Career Academy, IL
6:00 PM Boys - Totino-Grace High School, MN vs. Corona Centennial High School, CA
7:30 PM Boys - De Smet High School, SD vs. Dream City Christian School, AZ
9:00 PM Boys - Kenwood Academy High School, IL vs. Sunrise Christian Academy, KS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18
11:30 AM Boys - Dream City Christian School, AZ vs. Simeon Career Academy, IL
1:00 PM Boys - Bellevue West High School, NE vs. Corona Centennial High School, CA
2:30 PM Boys - Kenwood Academy High School, IL vs. Sioux City East High School, IA
Tickets to Hoophall Central are available here.
