How Are You Celebrating ‘National Plan For Vacation Day’?

Get your brochures or virtual travel brochures and websites organized. Tomorrow is the day to plan your vacation time for the next year!

National Plan for Vacation Day has been celebrated on the last Tuesday of January, every year since 2015. That was the year the travel industry began keeping track of how much vacation time Americans actually used.

What they found was surprising. Close to 60% of Americans who do have paid vacation - don't use it! This probably goes hand-in-hand with recent surveys indicating that more than two-thirds of Americans are feeling burned out, and 79% of Americans believe vacation time is important to mental and physical health.

Get our free mobile app

There is no shortage of research supporting the conclusion that taking a break from work is important. Harvard Business Review reports that vacation time allows us to come back to work feeling "refreshed and recharged".

It could even save your life! A lower rate of stress can lead to lowered blood pressure and risk of coronary issues.

If those revelations aren't enough for you to start planning your vacation, maybe you should know that for some people, actually taking a vacation, can lead to a pay raise!

National Plan for Vacation Day is meant to encourage you to take your vacation days, and when you do - travel somewhere, even if it only means a tankful of gas or a weekend getaway.

If you plan your time off early in the year, you are more likely to use it.

Experience Sioux Falls has put together a fun quiz that can help you learn more about Sioux Falls landmarks and the importance of tourism in our own state.

Sources: Experience Sioux Falls, U.S.Travel Association, and Harvard Business Review

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: