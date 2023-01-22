How Can You Stay Up To Date With USD Sports?

How can you stay up to date on the University of South Dakota sports scene throughout the year?

Get our free mobile app

The answer is very simple, you can always get updates on USD sports at GoYotes.com.

At their home page, you will find access to all the sports under the USD Athletic Department, which includes all kinds of news and information.

This includes rosters, schedules, news, ticket information, social media pages and inside access to the Coyotes sports programs.

In addition to the normal news you can find, they post podcasts, videos and more behind the scenes from all the sports at USD.

This year round website, keeps fans of USD connected with their favorite teams and players and gives them all kinds of access to stay up to date with USD sports.

Hopefully all you USD fans now know how to make sure you don't miss one score, one update or one game moving forward.