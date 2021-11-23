How Does South Dakota Fare in the Battle against the Bulge?

With the holiday season fast approaching, it's not uncommon for a number of us to gain a little extra weight by the start of the New Year. Too much stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie have a tendency to do that to a person. It's probably one of the biggest reasons why weight loss is always at the top of so many people's resolution lists for the New Year, right?

If you're somewhat paranoid about packing on the pounds over the holidays...

You might find this article I ran across in Wallethub interesting. It talks about how each state in the U.S ranks in terms of being overweight and out of shape.

The story focused on a variety of age demographics in states across the nation that are the biggest offenders when it comes to what has become the new normal in this country, being overweight, and obese.

Thirty-one different metrics were used to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Data from their research compared the overweight and obese population to the consumption of things like sugary soda products among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Some states fared much better than others when it comes to fending off the battle of the bulge.

According to Wallethub's findings, the one state that has the most difficult time backing away from the buffet line is West Virginia. Conversely, the two skinniest places in the nation appear to be Utah and the District of Columbia. I'm guessing those two areas must be filled with a bunch of fitness freaks or people with impeccable willpower.

So how did all the Great Faces from the Great Places here in South Dakota fare?

As a state, we show up somewhat in the middle of the pack, when it comes to packing on pounds. South Dakota stepped on the scale at #33 on their list.

The folks up in North Dakota are just a tad bit beefier, they hold down the #30 spot on Wallethub's list. While it appears Iowans have a tough time saying no to second helpings and passing on the pecan pie. The Hawkeye State is the nation's 16th most overweight state.

If you believe the folks at Wallethub, our neighbors to the east in Minnesota are actually quite svelte. They just missed out on making the top 5 skinniest states list. Minnesota came in at #46 on Wallethub's list of the most overweight and obese states for the year 2021.

Just a little food for thought as you load up your plate this Thanksgiving. Maybe you might want to work in a walk between naps?

Source: Wallethub

