If you've got a sweet tooth that needs to constantly be satisfied, Sioux Falls might not be the place for you.

That's the verdict of a new study of the best cities for chocolate lovers in America.

The list, compiled by LawnLove, ranks 190 places in the U.S. on things like the number of chocolate shops, the average rating for chocolate shops, and the number of chocolate theme parks, museums, tours, and events.

So where does that leave South Dakota's largest city?

Dead last.

Sioux Falls is bringing up the rear out of all 190 cities, scoring last in 'establishment quality' and in the bottom ten in 'access'. That despite great places like Prairie Cocoa and Confections and CH Patisserie, just to name a few.

2022's WORST CITIES FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS (LawnLove)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Columbus, Georgia Mesquite, Texas Garland, Texas Fayetteville, North Carolina Clarksville, Tennessee Surprise, Arizona Hayward, California Hampton, Virginia Newport News, Virginia

Even a big city like Minneapolis didn't fare too well on this list.

Minnesota's largest city was just 129th overall and tied with Providence, Rhode Island; Kansas City; Tucson, Arizona; and Bridgeport, Connecticut with the fewest chocolate shops with a rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

One tri-state city that did excel among chocolate lovers was Des Moines.

Iowa's largest city is 19th overall and joins McKinney, Texas; San Bernadino, California; Pomona, California; and Garden Grove, California with the most chocolate shops with a rating of 4.5 stars or higher.

Overall, Des Moines was tied for second in America (with Vancouver, Washington) with the highest average rating for chocolate shops (Olathe, Kansas is #1).

LawnLove's top pick for Des Moines is Beaverdale Confections.

2022's BEST CITIES FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS (LawnLove)

New York, New York San Francisco, California Las Vegas, Nevada Hershey, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California Seattle, Washington Chicago, Illinois Orlando, Florida San Diego, California Dallas, Texas

