NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Romeo Langford finally ended the speculation about his college plans Monday. He's staying home, at Indiana.

One day after the prized recruit was named the IndyStar's Mr. Basketball Award winner, he stood in front of a large crowd inside New Albany's high school gym and made it official by putting on a crimson Hoosiers hat.

He immediately becomes the top prospect in one of next fall's top recruiting classes.

Langford is generally regarded as one of the nation's top 10 prep players.

He received the most votes on the Associated Press' all-state team each of the past three years and averaged 35.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.9 blocks last season when he was named a McDonald's All-American.

Langford led New Albany to the Class 4A state championship as a junior and finished his career ranked No. 4 all-time among Indiana boys in scoring with 3,002 points.

