Indoor Winter Farmers Markets Alive and Well in Brandon

Thanks to things like fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and plants, outdoor Farmers Markets are extremely popular here in the Sioux Empire during the spring and summer months.

Now thanks to some area vendors, the popularity of the Farmers Market continues to be just as big indoors, during the cold winter months in one eastern South Dakota community.

The Winter Market is alive and well in the city of Brandon right now, thanks to founder Julie Lanoue. She told Dakota News Now, the Brandon Farmers Market is now holding an indoor market every month during the winter months inside the Faith United Church in Brandon. As a matter of fact, things have been going so well they may need to find a larger venue to hold the markets in the near future.

Get our free mobile app

According to Lanoue, “We actually outgrew our space the first year we only had space for 12 vendors and I had to turn away a lot of vendors so this year we looked for a bigger space and now we’re kind of pushing the limits here we can fit comfortably 20 vendors and I have had to turn away vendors for this so next year we’ll probably have to look for an even bigger venue.”

According to Dakota News Now, the indoor market features a number of the same vendors that typically participate in Brandon's outdoor Farmers Market during the summer.

Some of the participating vendors can also thank the Brandon outdoor Farmers Market for helping them get a business of their own started within the community.

If you find yourself jonesing in the dead of winter for all the wonderful goodies Farmers Markets have to offer, take a look at a complete list of businesses that plan on attending this January's Winter Market in Brandon here.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?

Well, according to Trip Advisor , these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.

