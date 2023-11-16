Iowa College Basketball Standout Leads Nation in Scoring Average

The DeVries family is well known in the state of Iowa, and they continue to make a name for themselves, including on the national scene.

Tucker DeVries, who is the son of Drake Bulldog Basketball Head Coach Darian DeVries, currently paces the entire country in scoring per game at the DI level.

DeVries originally began his high school career in Nebraska before the family moved to Iowa and finished his high school career at Des Moines suburb Waukee High School.

After committing to Drake just a few seasons ago, DeVries has already made a massive impact.

Last season, he averaged 18.6 points per game in what ended up as a 27-8 finish for the Bulldogs which included an NCAA Tournament appearance.

This year, DeVries has showcased some more significant growth, and is currently leading the country in scoring average early on.

Through 2 games, DeVries is averaging 28.5 points per contest for Drake. The Bulldogs are 2-0, and it's an impressive feat for a player that continues to grow. DeVries is also currently the leader on the team in rebounds and assists per game.

The Bulldogs are next in action on Sunday when they take on Oakland in a neutral site matchup from the Cayman Islands.

We'll see if the torrid pace continues for DeVries, but it's safe to say he is one of many area players to watch this season.

SDSU standout Zeke Mayo is near the top of the list as well, tied for 26th nationally with a 22.3 ppg average thus far this season.

Source: ESPN.com Men's Basketball Stats and Tucker DeVries Profile - ESPN

