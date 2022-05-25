Iowa Football Loses Notable Wideout to Transfer Portal

The offseason of College Football continues, and another big name wide receiver and return man has decided to enter the transfer portal.

University of Iowa wide receiver and returner Charlie Jones has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, per an article from Fan Nation.

Jones, who was named the Big Ten returner of the year last season, leaves behind a Hawkeye program that finished 10-3 and first in the Big Ten West.

The Hawkeye wideout will now be in search of his third college program, after joining the Hawkeyes after a stint at Buffalo.

The Deerfield, Illinois native hauled in a career high 21 passes last season for 323 yards and 3 scores, while being a dynamic piece on special teams.

The Senior scored once on a kick return last season, and averaged 25.4 yards per return, while averaging 7.7 yards per punt return as well.

We'll see where the destination may be for Jones, but rest assured that he will be a highly coveted special teams asset as the offseason continues to unfold.

