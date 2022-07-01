Lost in the shuffle of a hectic college football offseason is some interesting recruiting news concerning the University of Iowa.

Per a recent article from Hawkeyes Wire, the Iowa Hawkeyes have their eye on a 2024 recruit that has some serious pedigree.

Kennedy Urlacher, a cornerback who plays high school football in Arizona, has been offered by the Hawkeyes. He is the son of former Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

The elder Urlacher played his college ball at the University of New Mexico, where he was a safety before transitioning to Linebacker in the NFL.

While in the NFL, Urlacher played for the Bears for the entirety of his 13-year career, winning a ton of accolades. Some of those highlights include winning Rookie of the Year in 2000, making 8 Pro Bowls (4x All-Pro), and being named the 2005 Defensive Player of the Year.

The younger Urlacher is listed a 3-star recruit per 247 Sports. You can view his recruiting profile here.

After his retirement following the 2012 season, Brian Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame the year prior.

Hawkeye fans sure hope they can land the younger Urlacher in the 2024 class, and it's great to see a young player following in his father's historic footsteps.

