Watch Iowa Hawkeye Head Coach Ferentz Comment on Suspension

Longtime Iowa Hawkeye Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz was suspended by the University for one game on Thursday morning for an apparent recruiting violation.

According to ESPN.com:

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr are suspended for the Hawkeyes' season opener as part of a school-imposed penalty for a recruiting violation in late 2022.

Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in the FBS who has led Iowa since the 1999 season, admitted to a Level II violation for contacting a player and his family prior to him entering the transfer portal.

Ferentz held a press conference later in the afternoon to address the suspension head on. Here's what the Coach had to say:

Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr will both be away from the team for next Saturday's opener against Illinois State and will presumably return to the program the following day.

Not a whole lot of details are known as of yet on the violation, but it's safe to say its a tough look for the program.

Cade McNamara, the 2022 transfer portal addition in question, will be the team's starter when they kick off the season next Saturday. The Hawkeyes take on FCS Illinois State on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 AM at Kinnick Stadium

The week following, Ferentz makes his return to guide his team against rival Iowa State at home, a 2:30 kickoff time for the annual CyHawk game.

Sources: Scott Dochterman on Twitter and ESPN.com