Iowa Hawkeyes Tab Redshirt Freshman RB as Starter

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense (and running game) has been less than stellar over the past few seasons.

The Hawkeyes and new Offensive Coordinator Tim Lester are hoping to change that this season, and we've already gotten one piece of the puzzle.

That piece is redshirt freshman running back Kamari Moulton.

Last season, Moulton carried the ball 27 times for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns in very limited action. He appeared in 4 games last season.

This year, he's reportedly leap-frogged a few of the favorites to lead the backfield and has been named the team's starter:

Moulton, who hails from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, will be the presumptive leader in the backfield when the team kicks off the season against Illinois State on Saturday.

Moulton will wear #28 this season and is listed at 5'9" and 197 pounds. Moulton is one of 9 running backs currently listed on the roster and beat out a few upperclassmen for the top spot.

Kickoff between the Illinois State Redbirds and the Iowa Hawkeyes is Saturday at 11:00 AM from Kinnick Stadium. Watch the game on the Big Ten Network.

