Iowa Native, FDU Coach Anderson to Take Iona Job

There have already been a lot of coaching changes and hires made across the college basketball world, and one of March's best coaching stories has a new home.

Tobin Anderson, who guided 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson to a historic upset over top seeded Purdue has been rewarded with a new job.

After the hiring of Iona Coach Rick Pitino at Saint John's, the Gaels made short work in finding a replacement.

Anderson, who is a native of Truro, Iowa, has received a five-year contract to lead the Gaels Men's Basketball program:

Anderson's hire was announced Tuesday, though contractual details were not disclosed. In a statement, Anderson said his goal is to "build upon the tremendous tradition of Iona basketball and elevate the program to greater heights."

In his first year at FDU, Anderson led the team to what many consider the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history. The 16th-seeded Knights stunned No. 1 Purdue 63-58 for just the second upset of a No. 1 seed in the first round since the men's tournament expanded to 64 teams back in 1985. That propelled a small-school lifer to become a household name in college basketball in the course of a weekend.

Anderson played basketball collegiately at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, before his first coaching job came in 1996 at Clarkson University.

After authoring what many consider to be the biggest upset in tournament history, Anderson now joins an established Gaels program, following Rick Pitino.

