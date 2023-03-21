Iowa Native, FDU Coach Anderson to Take Iona Job

Iowa Native, FDU Coach Anderson to Take Iona Job

Getty Images

There have already been a lot of coaching changes and hires made across the college basketball world, and one of March's best coaching stories has a new home.

Tobin Anderson, who guided 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson to a historic upset over top seeded Purdue has been rewarded with a new job.

After the hiring of Iona Coach Rick Pitino at Saint John's, the Gaels made short work in finding a replacement.

Anderson, who is a native of Truro, Iowa, has received a five-year contract to lead the Gaels Men's Basketball program:

Anderson's hire was announced Tuesday, though contractual details were not disclosed. In a statement, Anderson said his goal is to "build upon the tremendous tradition of Iona basketball and elevate the program to greater heights."
In his first year at FDU, Anderson led the team to what many consider the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history. The 16th-seeded Knights stunned No. 1 Purdue 63-58 for just the second upset of a No. 1 seed in the first round since the men's tournament expanded to 64 teams back in 1985. That propelled a small-school lifer to become a household name in college basketball in the course of a weekend.

Anderson played basketball collegiately at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, before his first coaching job came in 1996 at Clarkson University.

After authoring what many consider to be the biggest upset in tournament history, Anderson now joins an established Gaels program, following Rick Pitino.

Sources: ESPN.com and Tobin Anderson Wikipedia

Get our free mobile app

13 Famous Iowans

It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!

What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.

Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!

The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!

 

 

Filed Under: Basketball, cbb, Coach, fairleigh dickinson, fdu, gaels, Head Coach, ia, Iona, Iowa, mbb, native, Rick Pitino, tobin anderson, truro
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls