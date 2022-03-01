Iowa Native Zach Johnson To Be Named US Ryder Cup Captain

Reports surfaced last week throughout the golf world that an Iowa native would be the next United States Ryder Cup Captain.

That Iowa native is two-time major champion Zach Johnson who is expected to take over for Steve Stricker who just led the US team to a win in 2021.

He grew up in Cedar Rapids, IA and starred in multiple sports in high school before attending Drake University.

Johnson has been a Ryder Cup assistant in the past and has continued to be a great ambassador for the game of golf since becoming a major champion.

He won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open to capture his two major wins amongst his 12 career victories on Tour.

Johnson is tagged with a steep task as the Americans haven't won in Europe since 1993 and will have to try and break that streak in 2023 at the Marco Simone Country Club in Rome.

The United States team was dominant in their Ryder Cup win in 2021 and it will be very interesting if they can carry that momentum over to 2023 with a new captain at the helm.

