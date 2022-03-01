Iowa Native Zach Johnson To Be Named US Ryder Cup Captain

Iowa Native Zach Johnson To Be Named US Ryder Cup Captain

Getty Images

Reports surfaced last week throughout the golf world that an Iowa native would be the next United States Ryder Cup Captain.

That Iowa native is two-time major champion Zach Johnson who is expected to take over for Steve Stricker who just led the US team to a win in 2021.

He grew up in Cedar Rapids, IA and starred in multiple sports in high school before attending Drake University.

Get our free mobile app

Johnson has been a Ryder Cup assistant in the past and has continued to be a great ambassador for the game of golf since becoming a major champion.

He won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open to capture his two major wins amongst his 12 career victories on Tour.

Johnson is tagged with a steep task as the Americans haven't won in Europe since 1993 and will have to try and break that streak in 2023 at the Marco Simone Country Club in Rome.

The United States team was dominant in their Ryder Cup win in 2021 and it will be very interesting if they can carry that momentum over to 2023 with a new captain at the helm.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

 

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info:

 

Filed Under: Golf, Iowa, Ryder Cup, Zach Johnson
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top