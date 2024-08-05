Notable CFB Analyst Has Iowa & Nebraska in Preseason Top 25

College Football season is right around the corner. 'Week 0' of College Football is set for August 24th with a slate of four games to kick off the season.

In the meantime, we're flooded with rankings, watchlists, and hot takes in the lead up to the season.

Joel Klatt, a FOX Sports College Football analyst with over 300,000 followers on Twitter, recently released his preseason Top 25, with a lot of love for a few area schools.

Klatt is including both the Nebraska Cornhuskers (23rd) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (24th) in his preseason poll. Take a look:

There's not a ton up for debate in the poll, but it definitely will excite area fan bases to know that expectations are there for a great season.

Nebraska has a great chance to have a hot start, as they play their first four games at home beginning with UTEP on Saturday, August 31st. As for Iowa, they take on Illinois State at home on the same day before playing host to rival Iowa State in Week 2.

For those wondering, the official AP Preseason Top 25 will be out next week!

Sources: Joel Klatt Show on Twitter

