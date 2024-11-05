Iowa Alum, Sioux Falls Native Surges in Latest NFL DROY Odds

Not every rookie season is the same, and some get off to slower starts than others.

That is the case for Cooper DeJean. The Iowa Hawkeye alum didn't get on the field much early on this season and has recently made his name known among this year's class of rookies.

DeJean played just 8 snaps on defense through the Eagles first four games this season but has taken a much larger role of late.

Get our free mobile app

Over the past four games (all wins for Philly), DeJean has been on the field for between 70 and 96% of the team's defensive snaps.

DeJean has been making plays while on the field as well.

DeJean has been contributing on special teams as well but has logged a total of 16 combined tackles. In addition, he has two tackles for loss, three pass deflections, a half sack, and a QB hit to his name this season.

The Eagles defense has gotten better in the recent four game stretch, and have allowed an average of 14.8 points per game relative to 24 in the first four games of the season.

DeJean now has top 10 odds in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, as the entire field continues to chase Rams standout pass rusher Jared Verse.

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

DeJean was born in Sioux Falls and attended OABCIG High School in Northwest Iowa. He played under Coach Kirk Ferentz at the University of Iowa for three seasons, was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and was a unanimous All-American in 2023 for the Hawkeyes.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and Cooper DeJean Stats - Pro Football Reference

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds *All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: