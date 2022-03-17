Iowa the Victim of Tourney’s First 12-5 Upset

Iowa the Victim of Tourney&#8217;s First 12-5 Upset

Those with Iowa making a deep run in their bracket this March may have had a less than stellar response earlier this afternoon, as the 5th seeded Hawkeyes fell to 12-seed Richmond 67-63.

Iowa had entered the tournament having won 4 straight and 9 out of 10, including winning the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2006.

On Thursday Afternoon, the Hawkeyes stumbled out of the gates to trail 29-28 at the halftime break. For reference, Iowa had averaged just under 88 total points per game in their last four contests.

It appeared the Hawkeyes regained some confidence out of the halftime break, immediately erasing the 1 point deficit, and going on an 8-0 run to take a 5 point lead at 39-34.

From there, however, it was Richmond putting together the scoring runs, which included 11-0 and 7-0 runs later in the second half. The Hawkeyes drew the game within a single possession a few times late in the contest, but could not make the shots and stops when needed.

Iowa as a team shot just over 36% from the floor and made just 6 of 29 three-point attempts. Keegan Murray was the leading scorer for the Hawkeyes with 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Iowa finishes their season with a mark of 26-10, while the Richmond Spiders move to 24-12 and face off with Providence on Saturday.

