Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home.

Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West.

Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per a recent tweet from ChiSportsScoops.

It will be Jones' third program in his college career, as he began at Buffalo prior to joining the Hawkeyes.

Last season, Jones, at 6'0 and 188 pounds finished with 323 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Additionally, Jones averaged 25.4 yards per kick return with 1 touchdowns, and returned 37 punts at a 7.7 yard per return average.

The Boilermakers will be getting a good one, as Jones was selected as the specialist of the year for the Big Ten Conference last season.

