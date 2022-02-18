Iowa’s Three Most Baffling True Crime Cases

The state of Iowa is home to some of the most disturbing murders, and puzzling disappearances in U.S. history. Here are three of the most infamous.

The Evansdale Murders: Nearly ten years ago, in the summer of 2012, two young girls were riding their bikes in the eastern Iowa town of Evansdale. Sadly, they both went missing near a local lake. Investigators searched the lake extensively and pursued numerous leads for the next several months. Eventually, both bodies of Lyric and Elizabeth were found in December of 2012, but no arrests have been made in the case.

The Villisca Axe Murders: If you rewind 100 years earlier, another infamous series of murders took place in the southwestern Iowa town of Villisca. 8 people (including 6 members of the Moore family) were found bludgeoned to death in their home. Although two trials were held, no conviction ever took place and the murders remain unsolved over a century later.

The Disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit: The northern Iowa town of Mason City was thrust into the national spotlight back in the summer of 1995, when local television anchor, Jodi Huisentruit went missing outside her apartment while leaving for work. Many theories have been looked into, but no arrests have been made.

All hope is not lost though. Recently, a T.V. special has renewed national interest in the case, and new leads are being pursued at this time.

You can read more about the Jodi Huisentruit case at the website, findjodi.com.

