Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than it ever has been to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell.

Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota.

What is South Dakota's Most Misspelled Word?

First, let's look at some of South Dakota's neighbors:

Iowa: Cousin

Minnesota: Paparazzi

North Dakota: Sorry (Seriously, North Dakota?)

Nebraska: Beautiful

And Finally, South Dakota

South Dakota: Beautifully

I mean, at least it's slightly harder to spell than Nebraska's most misspelled word, right?

Some of the other states that jump out on this list are:

Alaska: Cheese

Georgia: Little

Kentucky: Again

Virginia: Prank

And my personal favorite?

West Virginia: West Virginia (How are you not able to spell your own state?)

According to the article, Google used a simple algorithm to find each state's most misspelled word.

Google Trends released an infographic that highlights the top spelling searches in each state, specifically looking at searches that began with "How do you spell...," and the results are amusing. -Google Trends via Yahoo

To see the entire list, check out the map from Yahoo here.

Story Source: Google Trends via Yahoo

