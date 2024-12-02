Watch South Dakota State Alum Davis Score First NFL TD

The New York Jets have had a terribly disappointing season, but their running backs have been an unquestionable bright spot.

They clearly have a star as the lead back in Breece Hall, and rookie Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have had their moments thus far this season.

Allen has scored three touchdowns this year, and this past Sunday, former Jackrabbit standout Isaiah Davis got into the endzone for the first time in his young career.

Here's the video of the big moment for the Missouri native:

Many more to come! Davis finished the game on Sunday, an eventual loss to Seattle, with 32 total yards on four touches.

Davis starred at SDSU and was the runner up to teammate Mark Gronowski for last year's Walter Payton Award in the FCS. During his Jackrabbit career, Davis posted 4,548 career rushing yards with 50 rushing touchdowns.

Davis and the Jets take on Dolphins in Week 14 of NFL action.

Sources: Sporting News on Twitter and Go Jacks

