Jackson’s Staff at South Dakota State Finalized with Two Hires

South Dakota State has its new leading man, and the new Coach has assembled his complete staff as of Friday.

Two more hires were announced on Friday by the SDSU Athletic Department, and now the entire Jackrabbit football staff has taken shape for 2025 and beyond.

Per GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State football coach Dan Jackson announced Friday the completion of assembling his inaugural coaching staff with the additions of Luke Bengtson as wide receivers coach and Marcus McLin to the role of cornerbacks coach.

Bengtson has coached at various levels of college football for nearly 15 years, most recently serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Virginia Union for three seasons. From 2022-24, the Panthers compiled a 29-7 record and averaged 43 points per game while setting more than 20 school and conference records on offense. Virginia Union made three NCAA Division II playoff appearances and won back-to-back CIAA championships the past two seasons.

Prior to his tenure at Virginia Union, Bengtson was offensive coordinator and coached both the quarterbacks and wide receivers at Millikin University for two seasons.

Following a brief stint as an assistant high school coach, Bengtson returned to the collegiate ranks as quarterbacks coach at Greensboro College (2016), followed by stops with passing game responsibilities at Fairmont State (2017), Wisconsin-La Crosse (2018) and Chadron State (2019).

McLin spent the past two seasons at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he directed a unit that led the conference in scoring and total defense in both 2023 (16.4 points per game, 284 yards per game) and 2024 (14.0 ppg, 289 ypg). Besides being the defensive coordinator, he served as the program's associate head coach and defensive backs coach.

McLin became a defensive coordinator for the first time in 2022, when he moved to Bemidji State. In his lone season with the Beavers, BSU won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship and led the league in scoring defense (15.2 ppg), sacks (45) and turnovers gained (23).