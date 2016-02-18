Jared Allen Announces Retirement from NFL in Rather Unique Way

Jared Allen has had a notable career at defensive end in the NFL. The 12 year NFL veteran announced today that he is "riding into the sunset."

The only problem for Allen? There unfortunately wasn't a sunset for him to ride into...

Allen has always been known for his humor and up-tempo playing style. Allen was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 4th round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Minnesota traded for Allen before the 2008 season, and the Vikings-Allen relationship continued for five seasons (his longest with a single team). Allen decided to jump to Chicago in free agency in 2014 and was traded to Carolina in September 2015. He recently appeared in Super Bowl 50.

The strong defensive end holds records for both the NFL and Vikings. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive games with a sack (11), and tied for most safeties in a career (4). Vikings records include most regular season sacks (22), most consecutive games with a sack (11), and most safeties in a single game (2). According to the NFL, Allen finishes his career with 136.0 total sacks, and 643 total tackles. He also appeared in the Pro Bowl five times.

Congratulations to Jared Allen for a great career.