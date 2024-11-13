Minnesota Rookie McCarthy Reportedly Had Second Knee Surgery
Knee surgeries are complicated, and sometimes, one operation doesn't get the whole job done.
Per Pro Football Talk, Vikings rookie Quarterback JJ McCarthy recently underwent a second surgery on his injured knee.
McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason and was subsequently ruled out for the season.
Here are the details from Pro Football Talk:
Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy had a second surgery on his right knee. McCarthy’s first surgery was to repair a torn meniscus and the second operation was needed to address swelling the first-round pick was experiencing after increasing his rehab work. McCarthy also received a biologic injection to deal with the issue.
The good news noted in the article is that the second reported surgery is not projected to impact McCarthy's return to the field in 2025.
McCarthy was drafted #10 overall by the Vikings in this past April's NFL Draft, and aims to be the immediate successor at Quarterback to Sam Darnold after the conclusion of the season. Darnold is currently playing on a 1-year contract.
While in college, McCarthy won a National Championship while at Michigan and tossed 49 touchdowns over three seasons with the Maize and Blue.
The Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, and currently are 2nd in the NFC North with a record of 7-2.
Sources: Sports Reference (Stats) and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports
