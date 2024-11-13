Minnesota Rookie McCarthy Reportedly Had Second Knee Surgery

Knee surgeries are complicated, and sometimes, one operation doesn't get the whole job done.

Per Pro Football Talk, Vikings rookie Quarterback JJ McCarthy recently underwent a second surgery on his injured knee.

McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason and was subsequently ruled out for the season.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the details from Pro Football Talk:

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy had a second surgery on his right knee. McCarthy’s first surgery was to repair a torn meniscus and the second operation was needed to address swelling the first-round pick was experiencing after increasing his rehab work. McCarthy also received a biologic injection to deal with the issue.

The good news noted in the article is that the second reported surgery is not projected to impact McCarthy's return to the field in 2025.

McCarthy was drafted #10 overall by the Vikings in this past April's NFL Draft, and aims to be the immediate successor at Quarterback to Sam Darnold after the conclusion of the season. Darnold is currently playing on a 1-year contract.

While in college, McCarthy won a National Championship while at Michigan and tossed 49 touchdowns over three seasons with the Maize and Blue.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, and currently are 2nd in the NFC North with a record of 7-2.

Sources: Sports Reference (Stats) and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel