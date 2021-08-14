The Sanford International is quickly approaching and the names are starting to roll in for the 2021 event.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Sanford International was able to operate with a limited capacity crowd but saw great numbers considering the situation.

The crowds this year will be treated to a great collection of golfing greats and the most recent announcement has people buzzing once again.

Golfing legend John Daly was announced as the latest participant in the 2021 Sanford International.

Daly is a fan favorite and has won two majors in his career, the 1991 US Open and the 1995 Open Championship.

The 2020 winner of the Sanford International was Miguel Angel Jimenez.

If you are looking to get involved and be up close and personal with all the festivities, you can register to volunteer at the Sanford International website too.

For more information about the 2021 Sanford International, complete list of participants and for tickets, you can visit their website.