It has been a remarkably wild start to the college football season.

This time, it isn't performance related as we've seen with Cade Klubnik and Arch Manning.

Per ESPN.com:

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will miss time due to a hand injury that will require surgery.

Mateer suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Auburn, Oklahoma said in a statement. He finished the game, going 24-for-36 for 271 yards and a touchdown, plus running for another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future," coach Brent Venables said in the release. "He's extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible."

An early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Mateer is expected to return at some point this season, the school said. Mateer is in his first season with Oklahoma after transferring from Washington State.

Sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. will start the seventh-ranked Sooners' next game against Kent State on Oct. 4.