Josh Davis Named OC For USD Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has named Josh Davis the program’s offensive coordinator. Davis won a national championship Sunday as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for South Dakota State.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Coach Davis to our staff,” said Nielson. “He is an outstanding person, leader and teacher, and has proven his abilities as a championship-caliber offensive coach, coordinator and play caller. His knowledge of our league will be a tremendous asset to our program as we move forward in 2023.”

“My family and I are extremely excited and honored to be joining USD’s football program,” said Davis. “We look forward to connecting in the Vermillion community and building relationships with Coyotes from the past and present.”

Prior to South Dakota State this past year, Davis was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, for six seasons. After going 3-7 in his first season, the Red Raiders were a combined 51-10 with five playoff appearances in the next five seasons.

Northwestern was among the NAIA’s top teams in passing offense, total offense and scoring annually. The 2021 team advanced to the national title game and Davis coached National Player of the Year Tyson Kooima, a quarterback who averaged 323 yards passing per game, during the 2020 season.

Davis was the wide receivers coach at SDSU from 2009-15 and mentored five receivers who currently rank among the Jackrabbits’ top 10 for career receptions. He started his coaching career at SDSU as a graduate assistant and spent time at Iowa Western Community College before returning to Brookings to coach the receivers.

Davis hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and attended Burke High School before embarking on a fantastic career at South Dakota State. He was a three-time all-conference wide receiver, a 2005 team captain and graduated as the program’s all-time leader in receptions (225) while ranking second in both career receiving yards (3,192) and touchdowns (26).

