Kansas City Chiefs Place South Dakota Alum Cochrane on IR

Jack Cochrane has carved himself out quite the role with the Kansas City Chiefs over just three seasons in the NFL.

Unfortunately, his role on the field this season has come to an abrupt end.

The third-year linebacker and USD Coyote alum has officially been placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury.

Get our free mobile app

Per Pro Football Talk:

Kansas City placed linebacker Jack Cochrane on injured reserve and opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Peyton Hendershot. Cochrane suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s victory over the Texans. In his third season out of South Dakota, Cochrane has been a key special teams player for Kansas City. He was on the field for 78 percent of the unit’s snaps.

Cochrane was in the midst of another impactful NFL season with the Chiefs.

In 15 games this year, Cochrane had 5 tackles for Kansas City. Last season, Cochrane had a career high 28 stops and also made hist first career start on the Championship winning Chiefs.

The Chiefs take on the Steelers on Christmas Day, a Noon kickoff time in Pittsburgh.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 12 Best Single-Game Receiving Performances in Vikings History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien