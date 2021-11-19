Kansas City Chiefs to Explore Potential Future Stadium Options

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon be discussing what the future holds for Arrowhead Stadium and life at the Truman Sports Complex.

Arrowhead Stadium has been a staple of the NFL since it opened back in 1972, but the future of it as a home for the Chiefs might be in some form of question. The Chiefs are locked into Arrowhead through the 2031 season as part of its lease, but the discussions about what is next for the franchise have already started.

Renovations to the stadium last took place in 2010 as part of a deal that helped renovate Arrowhead and the Royals' Kauffman Stadium. Since that time, numerous new stadiums have been built across the United States for both baseball and football teams. The Royals and Chiefs seem to be the next to start talking about that process.

According to the Associated Press, the Royals have already announced plans on exploring a new stadium in downtown Kansas City. The Chiefs are now watching to see what happens to the Royals and explore what the future holds for the franchise.

“Obviously we've been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the sports complex,” Hunt said, “so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us. We're going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what's next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”

If the Royals can secure a downtown stadium, the Chiefs could easily look at staying at the Truman Sports Complex and building a new stadium on where Kauffman Stadium sits. The parking is built-in, and the tailgating experience at Arrowhead can stay. Having been to a game at Arrowhead, that area is one that I'd hate to see the Chiefs ever leave.

Change, however, is inevitable at this point. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt made all of that clear in his statements to the media.

"The way fans want to consume the game and the kind of spaces that you need, those things change over time," Hunt said, "and we're paying attention. We've had beautiful new stadiums open now in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and there will be things when we get to the end of our lease here in nine or so years that we will want to incorporate into the stadium.”

In other words, Arrowhead Stadium as it stands will not be an option in 2031. Kansas City has had an interest in hosting a Super Bowl, but it has become apparent that the city won't get the chance until a stadium has at least a retractable roof option. That alone will make the push for a new stadium a priority for the Hunt family moving forward.

What will the future hold for the Chiefs? We'll find out over the next few years. Until then, keep tailgating and partying at Arrowhead.

Information Source: Associated Press

