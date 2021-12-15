Kansas Tour Coming to South Dakota

B102.7 is proud to announce that classic rockers Kansas are coming to the Swiftel Center in Brookings on May 20, 2022, for the Point of Know Return Tour.

They have plenty of awards, accolades, and achievements over the years. KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-platinum single ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ and another triple-platinum single ‘Dust in the Wind.’ KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70s and '80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times.

Get tickets for Kansas in Brookings HERE.

The big picture:

Show: May 20, 2022

Swiftel Center in Brookings

G/A Tickets on sale Friday, October 8 @ 10:00 AM

Tickets start at $42

PRESALE Thursday. October 7 from 10a - 1p.

Presale code is PARADOX

The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

