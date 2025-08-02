Kevin O’Connell Approaching Top 5 of Minnesota Vikings Wins List
The first three years under current Head Coach Kevin O'Connell have been very successful, and the young coach is rapidly approaching the Top 5 in coaching wins in team history.
O'Connell already ranks sixth, and with just five wins this year would tie Brad Childress for #5 on the list.
Here's a look at the team's history of coaches and their win totals:
1) Bud Grant - 1967-1985 - 158-96-5 Record
2) Dennis Green - 1992-2001 - 97-62-0 Record
3) Mike Zimmer - 2014-2021 - 72-56-1 Record
4) Jerry Burns - 1986-1991 - 52-43-0 Record
5) Brad Childress - 2006-2010 - 39-35-0 Record
READ MORE: Minnesota Twins Send Paddack to Detroit in Pre-Deadline Deal
6) Kevin O'Connell - 2022-Present - 34-17-0 Record
7) Mike Tice - 2001-2005 - 32-33-0 Record
8) Norm Van Brocklin - 1961-1966 - 29-51-4 Record
9) Leslie Frazier - 2010-2013 - 21-32-1 Record
10) Les Steckel - 1984-1984 - 3-13-0 Record
--
The Vikings open up the preseason on Saturday, August 9th when they take on the Houston Texans at home.
Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)
The 23 Minnesota Vikings in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Minnesota Wild All-Time Leading Goal Scorers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien