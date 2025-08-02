The first three years under current Head Coach Kevin O'Connell have been very successful, and the young coach is rapidly approaching the Top 5 in coaching wins in team history.

O'Connell already ranks sixth, and with just five wins this year would tie Brad Childress for #5 on the list.

Here's a look at the team's history of coaches and their win totals:

1) Bud Grant - 1967-1985 - 158-96-5 Record

2) Dennis Green - 1992-2001 - 97-62-0 Record

3) Mike Zimmer - 2014-2021 - 72-56-1 Record

4) Jerry Burns - 1986-1991 - 52-43-0 Record

5) Brad Childress - 2006-2010 - 39-35-0 Record

6) Kevin O'Connell - 2022-Present - 34-17-0 Record

7) Mike Tice - 2001-2005 - 32-33-0 Record

8) Norm Van Brocklin - 1961-1966 - 29-51-4 Record

9) Leslie Frazier - 2010-2013 - 21-32-1 Record

10) Les Steckel - 1984-1984 - 3-13-0 Record

The Vikings open up the preseason on Saturday, August 9th when they take on the Houston Texans at home.

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)

