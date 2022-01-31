KIA Recalling 410,000 Vehicles

An airbag issue is forcing one automaker to issue a massive recall.

KIA is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles because of concerns about airbags that may not deploy in a crash.

USA Today is reporting that the recall includes certain 2017 Forte Koups, 2017-2018 Fortes, 2017-2019 Sedonas, 2017-2019 Souls and 2017-2019 Soul EVs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the control unit covers in the vehicles may come in contact with a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit, which may result in airbags that will not activate in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

KIA will be sending notification letters to owners on March 21.

Drivers are being asked to take their vehicles to their local dealer, which will inspect the airbag control unit and either update the software or replace it at no cost.

Contact KIA’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542 for more information.

Use 'Recall SC226' as a reference.

