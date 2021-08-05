Kirk Cousins Will Do ‘Whatever it Takes’ but Vaccinate

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made it known to the world that he will do whatever it takes to follow protocols and help the Minnesota Vikings win...except for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The very "personal and private" decision of the quarterback not taking the vaccine has cost him four practices in training camp. Cousins was deemed as a close contact as his teammate and fellow quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for the virus.

Speaking with the media for the first time after being in quarantine, Cousins made it well known that he will do anything he can under NFL protocols to avoid missing games, but that doesn't include getting vaccinated.

Also during his press conference, Cousins pointed out that the quarterback room he was in was "too small." He explained that the room was the reason as to why he was deemed a close contact and not because of his physical distancing from the other players in the room.

Like most issues that have popped up during the Cousins tenure in Minnesota, the fully guaranteed $66 million quarterback has always had some form of an excuse or out. Whether it's the offensive line not being good enough, the defense not doing its part, or the quarterback room being too small, there always seems to be some other factor outside of the .500 quarterback with an impressive stat book.

Cousins did prove last year, without a vaccine available, that he could follow proper protocols and not miss time. While there would have been a little leeway last year, there won't be this year. If he is deemed as a close contact again or contacts the virus during the season and misses games, the organization, head coach, fans, and everything in between will not be happy.

But, as we all know, this all really comes down to what happens on the football field. If Cousins is able to follow protocols, not miss any time, and play well, this entire vaccination conversation will quickly be put in the rearview mirror.

There's a lot riding on the quarterback this season. Cousins is essentially playing for another contract extension with the Vikings. Having a down season, failing protocols, or whatever else could lead to the Vikings potentially looking to trade him next year to avoid a $45 million cap hit or let him enter 2022 as a lame-duck quarterback. A great season in which he doesn't miss any time and leads the Vikings to a playoff appearance should lead to another big payday.

All of that will come down to personal choice and responsibility. It's on him to pass or fail.

And the excuses are over.