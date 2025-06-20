Kirk, Oliver, Iowa Alum DeJean Featured in Expansive ESPN Article

What do Kirk Cousins, Vikings Tight End Josh Oliver, and budding superstar Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean have in common?

They're all featured in a recent lengthy write up at ESPN.com about luxuries in the NFL.

The great Bill Barnwell was tasked with discovering some of the under-the-radar luxuries around the league, from backup quarterback to blocking tight end.

Kirk Cousins predictably was tabbed as the best backup quarterback in the league. This time last year fans were primed for Kirk to lead the Falcons back to the postseason. That didn't happen, and Kirk currently occupies the bench in Atlanta behind 2nd year pro Michael Penix Jr.

Here's a bit from the article on Kirk, and the other two NFLers with area tie-ins:

Kirk Cousins - Best Backup QB

These rankings don't include the financial investment made for players at each position. Obviously, teams would prefer to avoid paying their backup quarterback $27.5 million while guaranteeing him $10 million for next season, especially when he'll be 38 years old and potentially playing for another franchise. At this point, the 2025 season and what Cousins is owed is a sunk cost for the Falcons. Yet looking around the league, it's pretty clear he would be the best choice of any backup passer to start one meaningful game. ...

Josh Oliver - Best Blocking Tight End The numbers back up the idea that Oliver is an elite blocker. He ranked fourth among eligible tight ends in ESPN's run block win rate a year ago, finishing just behind a former teammate in now-Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt. NFL Next Gen Stats credited Oliver with only two pressures allowed across 55 pass-blocking snaps, producing a pressure rate that was just about half the league average among tight ends. ... Cooper DeJean - Best Slot Corner Yes, he's already there. DeJean spent the first month of his rookie season on the sideline, but after Philadelphia's Week 5 bye, his move into the starting lineup coincided with a massive defensive improvement. After ranking 26th in expected points added (EPA) per play on defense before the bye, the Eagles were comfortably the league's best defense by the same metric afterward -- the second-place Texans ranked closer to 13th than they did to first.

Here's the full article if you're curious about the other luxuries around the league.

Source: ESPN.com

