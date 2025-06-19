Cooper DeJean is quite the athlete. Those from Iowa know him well, and the rest of the country is quickly catching on.

Fresh off of a rookie NFL season in which he grew into a significant role on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winning defense, DeJean is back in his home state enjoying some time off.

He has spent some time around Iowa City lately, and that time produced quite the viral moment this week.

DeJean was at Hawkeye Men's basketball practice and was a part of a scrimmage that featured a surprisingly nimble and crafty Coach Ben McCollum.

Here's a look at one of the bigger moments from the scrimmage which features a 1-on-1 between the Coach and the football star:

Two things stand out. 1, Cooper DeJean is an INSANE athlete, and 2, Coach Ben McCollum can absolutely hoop. It's a crazy behind-the-scenes that is absolute candy for Hawkeye fans in the midst of the long offseason.

DeJean was born in Sioux Falls, and was raised in Odebolt, Iowa. He attended OABCIG High School and was a multi-sport star before attending Iowa.

Following a stellar college career, DeJean was surprisingly (and foolishly) passed over by many teams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft before falling to the Eagles. DeJean finished the season as a Super Bowl Champion, and recorded 51 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries in his rookie season.

By far his biggest moment came in the biggest game of the season, a pick-6 in the Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs:

