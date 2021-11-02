Drivers on one of the main east/west routes in Sioux Falls will be impacted by road work.

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department says the outside eastbound lane of West 41st Street will be closed for approximately 200 feet to the west of South Terry Avenue, beginning Wednesday morning (November 3), so that crews can perform parking lot repairs.

The southbound lane of Terry Avenue will also be closed for a short distance to the south of 41st Street. Southbound traffic will be shifted into the northbound left-turn lane.

The project is expected to take one week to complete.

On Sioux Falls' north side, a portion of one street will be closing temporarily while another project is being completed.

Beginning Monday (November 8), 60th Street North will be closed between Velocity Avenue and Veterans Parkway to allow crews to perform underground utility work.

Traffic will be diverted to Cliff Avenue, I-90, and Veterans Parkway.

The road is expected to reopen by November 22.

