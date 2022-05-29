It wouldn't be Memorial Day Weekend in the upper midwest with a round of severe weather. A severe thunderstorm came through the Sioux Falls area early Sunday morning and dropped golf-ball-sized hail on the west side of town according to the National Weather Service. Now the National Weather Service is saying those Sunday morning storms may have only been round one.

There is a severe weather threat for Sioux Falls and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota for the rest of the holiday weekend. In fact, they are forecasting multiple rounds of severe weather for not only Sunday evening and into early Monday morning, but another round for Monday afternoon and early evening.

The first round could be moving through between 7 pm and 4 am on Sunday evening and into Monday morning. The main threat is damaging winds in excess of 75 mph, tennis ball hail, possible tornadoes, and heavy rain. Cities included in the "enhanced" risk zone include Sioux Falls, Brookings, Madison, Mitchell, Yankton, Huron, Worthington, and Sheldon.

The next round is likely between 1 pm and 10 pm on Monday, but the bulk of the "enhanced" risk moves more to the east into Minnesota and Iowa. However, Sioux Falls, Brookings, and Madison remain in the "enhanced" bullseye.

There is a slight risk of showers on Tuesday before things clear up on Wednesday.

