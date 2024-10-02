Raiders Open To Trading Davante Adams

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have informed other NFL teams they would "consider" trading three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams for a package that would include a second-round draft pick and additional compensation, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Adams, acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers for first- and second-round draft picks on March 17, 2022, missed his first game as a member of the Raiders on Sunday with a hamstring injury suffered in practice on Thursday.

He was on the sidelines for the Raiders' 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns and celebrated fellow receiver DJ Turner's first career touchdown.

Earlier Tuesday, Adams appeared on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" and was asked about Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's verified Instagram account liking a post from Sports Illustrated wondering whether Adams had played his final game with Las Vegas. The like was later removed.

"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him," Davante Adams said when asked if he has heard from Pierce. "... Social media is a beast so it's a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what's going on and reaching out."

Told by Kay Adams that a lot of people think he has played his last down with the Raiders, Davante Adams said, "All I can control is this talk we're having right here and after we're done with this all I can control is the next thing that I'm on to."

Earlier this offseason, with so many rumors linking him to his former Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, Adams' agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer disputed the speculation, calling it "baseless" and "unfounded."